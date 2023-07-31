The volunteer gardeners of Whitby's Pannett Park.

The Green Flag Award is the benchmark international standard for publicly accessible parks and green spaces in the United Kingdom and around the world – and is once again testament to the hard work of both the park volunteers and North Yorkshire Council’s gardens team.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member with responsibility for parks, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive Green Flag Awards for a number of our parks once again.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and the award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining these parks to such a high standard.