Whitby's Pannett Park celebrates platinum award in Yorkshire in Bloom presentation
The park earned a platinum (outstanding) award in the parks, public gardens and cemeteries category, scoring between 85 and 100 points out of possible 100, as well as being a joint category winner with York Museum Gardens and Cliffe Castle, Keighley, from an entry of 30.
Yorkshire in Bloom judge, Peter Oddy, said: “Pannett Park has a very active Friends group fully involved with the park's management and able to attract outside funding and muster the volunteer sector to help with projects.
“The park is an outstanding place to visit while on your visit to Whitby that could take the best part of a day to explore fully.
"The parkland is full of interesting features to explore such as the Turtle trail, Jurassic Garden, floral clock, art in the park trail, rare trees, formal gardens, excellent play area and a fantastic museum at the centre of the park.
"You get views of the harbour and abbey away from the bustle of the crowds with a chance to find out the original Whitby Jet and get up close to the very tree that over an odd couple of million years created jet.”