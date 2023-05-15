In a ceremony dating back to 1159, the Penny Hedge, made out of woven willow sticks, is planted in the estuary of Whitby’s Upper Harbour on Ascension Eve, and must be strong enough to withstand three tides.

According to legend, the Abbot of Whitby imposed a penance on three hunters and on their descendants for all time, for murdering a hermit on the outskirts of the town at Eskdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony, which always draws a crowd, sees the hedge being constructed by Bailiff of the Manor of Fyling Court Leet, Lol Hodgson and hornblower Tim Osborne, the chairman of Staintondale Hunt, who follows his blasts on the horn with three cries of Out On Ye.

Lol Hodgson and Tim Osborne work on the Penny Hedge in Whitby harbour. picture: Richard Ponter.