News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Whitby's Penny Hedge ceremony continues 900-year-old unique tradition

The unique custom of the planting of Whitby’s Penny Hedge – which dates back nearly 900 years – is set to take place on Wednesday May 17.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th May 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:01 BST

In a ceremony dating back to 1159, the Penny Hedge, made out of woven willow sticks, is planted in the estuary of Whitby’s Upper Harbour on Ascension Eve, and must be strong enough to withstand three tides.

According to legend, the Abbot of Whitby imposed a penance on three hunters and on their descendants for all time, for murdering a hermit on the outskirts of the town at Eskdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ceremony, which always draws a crowd, sees the hedge being constructed by Bailiff of the Manor of Fyling Court Leet, Lol Hodgson and hornblower Tim Osborne, the chairman of Staintondale Hunt, who follows his blasts on the horn with three cries of Out On Ye.

Lol Hodgson and Tim Osborne work on the Penny Hedge in Whitby harbour. picture: Richard Ponter.Lol Hodgson and Tim Osborne work on the Penny Hedge in Whitby harbour. picture: Richard Ponter.
Lol Hodgson and Tim Osborne work on the Penny Hedge in Whitby harbour. picture: Richard Ponter.
Most Popular

Construction begins at around 8.40am – the best place to see it is by the railings on Church Street near Parkol Marine.

Related topics:Whitby