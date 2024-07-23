Whitby's Peregrine House residents enjoy swimming sessions at leisure centre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:12 BST
Residents of Whitby care facility, Peregrine House, are enjoying one of the new initiatives introduced by progressive Home Manager, Joe Bowman.

The Monday swimming club is an opportunity for residents to enjoy a trip to the pool at Whitby Leisure Centre for a quiet swim along with carers from the home.

The 25m pool adjoining learner pool are ideal facilities for the therapeutic sessions.

Joe said: “Being in the water is really refreshing for everyone and a relaxing swim is an excellent gentle form of exercise without impact as the water supports up to 90% of your body weight.

From left: Pat Pearson, carer Fiona Taylor and Jean Benson.

“It’s perfect for not only our more active residents but also those whose mobility is generally not great.

"Everyone feels safe because they get to enjoy the activity with their regular carers alongside them.”

Alongside introducing new activities at Peregrine House, the management team at the home have been overseeing improvement work on the building with five new bedrooms scheduled to be completed next month.

