Whitby's Peregrine House staff 'experience' dementia with hi-tech interactive device

By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff at Whitby’s Peregrine House experienced first hand what it feels like to suffer from dementia, thanks to an interactive training session on the Virtual Dementia Tour Mobile.

Developed in America, The Virtual Dementia Tour is the only scientifically and medically-proven method of giving a person with a healthy brain an experience and understanding of what dementia might be like.

The bus is one of nine supporting NHS and independent care facilities across the UK operated by Training2Care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Using specially formulated, sensory changing equipment and environments, the tour mobile experience allows delegates to have a window into the world of people with dementia.

Virtual dementia bus and Whitby's Peregrine House staff.Virtual dementia bus and Whitby's Peregrine House staff.
Virtual dementia bus and Whitby's Peregrine House staff.

Wearing special gloves, glasses and earphones, this remarkable experience requires delegates to perform typical everyday physical tasks while undergoing the challenging stimuli experienced by dementia sufferers.

Delegates find themselves demonstrating the classic behaviours, actions and emotions that we witness every day by people that have dementia.

Relatives and friends of Peregrine House residents as well as staff were able to participate in the

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Virtual Dementia Tour Mobile experience and its visit was funded by the annual summer barbecue event the care home hosted last year.

Manager Joe Bowman said: “This was a hugely beneficial exercise which dovetails with our Excellence in Dementia Care accreditation.

"By understanding first-hand what our residents experience helps us ensure our carers have genuine empathy with their condition and provide practical person-centred support.”

Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice