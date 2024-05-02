Whitby's Planting of the Penny Hedge - where and when it is taking place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the Planting of the Penny Hedge ceremony, which dates back to 1159, the hedge, made out of woven willow sticks, is planted in the estuary of Whitby’s Upper Harbour.

The event drew a good crowd last year when dozens lined the harbourside to witness the hedge being built.

According to legend, the Abbot of Whitby imposed a penance on three hunters, Ralph de Percy, William de Bruce and their friend Allatson, and on their descendants for all time, for murdering a hermit on the outskirts of the town at Eskdale.

Chris Ford and Lol Hodgson working on the traditional Penny Hedge building in Whitby.picture: Richard Ponter

The hunters were following a wild boar near Whitby.

When the boar took refuge in a hermitage at Eskdale, the nobles set upon the monk living there, who had closed the door on the hounds.

Before he died, the monk consented to forgive them and spare their lives if they and their descendants would enact a penance.

Each year, on the eve of Ascension Day, on the east bank of the River Esk in Whitby, they had to construct a short hedge from stakes woven together, able to withstand three tides.

The traditional Penny Hedge building takes place at Whitby.picture: Richard Ponter

The instructions stipulated that a knife "of a penny price" was to be used.

The ceremony has been performed on Ascension Eve each year since, by the occupiers of the land formerly owned by the Abbot.

A horn is sounded and followed by the cry "Out on ye! Out on ye! Out on ye!"

The ceremony starts at around 9am.