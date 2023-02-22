Whitby's Richardson & Smith appointed to market 62 new homes at site off town's Green Lane

The 62-home development was approved last year, and work has now started onsite.

The first homes will be marketed next month and will include a range of three-bedroom properties.

The development includes a range of homes, including bungalows.

The land off Green Lane will have 62 new homes on it.

There will also be landscaped open space in the development, along with contributions to children’s play areas, parks and gardens, public rights of way and health provision.

James Smith, from Richardson & Smith, said: “This is a fantastic development and unique in new build homes that overlook the town and the Esk Valley, within close walking distance of the town centre.”

