Whitby's Richardson & Smith appointed to market 62 new homes at site off town's Green Lane
Whitby-based property company Richardson & Smith has been appointed by Wharfedale Homes to market new properties at the development site just off the town’s Green Lane.
The 62-home development was approved last year, and work has now started onsite.
The first homes will be marketed next month and will include a range of three-bedroom properties.
The development includes a range of homes, including bungalows.
There will also be landscaped open space in the development, along with contributions to children’s play areas, parks and gardens, public rights of way and health provision.
James Smith, from Richardson & Smith, said: “This is a fantastic development and unique in new build homes that overlook the town and the Esk Valley, within close walking distance of the town centre.”
The development was originally refused by Scarborough Councillors after objectors complained about congestion and chaos on Green Lane, but was later approved by a Government inspector, leaving the council having to pay £17,000 in costs.