Whitby's Rusty Shears adds music to its menu - with duo set to kick off monthly folk performances
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Linger over lunch or got for a cuppa and cake at the restaurant on Silver Street, while local performers Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose offer up an hour of songs sure to delight.
The performance is on from 2pm to 3pm and admission is free.
Singing along is optional and an empty hat will be on stand-by for those wishing to “encourage” the artists.
Organiser Janie Meneely said: “A bit of singing on a Tuesday afternoon is a great pick-me-up for anyone in the low days of winter.
"Whitby is known for its annual summertime folk festival, but the music never really stops.
"With sessions and live music offered somewhere in town on most evenings, we thought we’d offer something in the daylight hours for people who would just like to be out and about for a bit and treat themselves to something a little different.”
Seating is limited, so go early to be sure you have a table – especially if you want to order a cooked meal as the kitchen closes at 2pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.