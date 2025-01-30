Whitby's Rusty Shears adds music to its menu - with duo set to kick off monthly folk performances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby’s Rusty Shears is adding folk music to its menu on the first Tuesday of each month – with the first event due to take place on Tuesday February 4.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linger over lunch or got for a cuppa and cake at the restaurant on Silver Street, while local performers Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose offer up an hour of songs sure to delight.

The performance is on from 2pm to 3pm and admission is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singing along is optional and an empty hat will be on stand-by for those wishing to “encourage” the artists.

Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose.

Organiser Janie Meneely said: “A bit of singing on a Tuesday afternoon is a great pick-me-up for anyone in the low days of winter.

"Whitby is known for its annual summertime folk festival, but the music never really stops.

"With sessions and live music offered somewhere in town on most evenings, we thought we’d offer something in the daylight hours for people who would just like to be out and about for a bit and treat themselves to something a little different.”

Seating is limited, so go early to be sure you have a table – especially if you want to order a cooked meal as the kitchen closes at 2pm.