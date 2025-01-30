Whitby's Rusty Shears adds music to its menu - with duo set to kick off monthly folk performances

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:29 BST
Whitby’s Rusty Shears is adding folk music to its menu on the first Tuesday of each month – with the first event due to take place on Tuesday February 4.

Linger over lunch or got for a cuppa and cake at the restaurant on Silver Street, while local performers Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose offer up an hour of songs sure to delight.

The performance is on from 2pm to 3pm and admission is free.

Singing along is optional and an empty hat will be on stand-by for those wishing to “encourage” the artists.

Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose.

Organiser Janie Meneely said: “A bit of singing on a Tuesday afternoon is a great pick-me-up for anyone in the low days of winter.

"Whitby is known for its annual summertime folk festival, but the music never really stops.

"With sessions and live music offered somewhere in town on most evenings, we thought we’d offer something in the daylight hours for people who would just like to be out and about for a bit and treat themselves to something a little different.”

Seating is limited, so go early to be sure you have a table – especially if you want to order a cooked meal as the kitchen closes at 2pm.

