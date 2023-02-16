At the ceremony, which rounded off National Apprenticeship Week, the 12 young people who have completed their apprenticeships were presented with graduation certificates.

A further eight apprentices were awarded certificates to mark the completion of their current levels before embarking on to a further qualification with Beyond Housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine of the 12 graduates have already progressed into full-time employment with Beyond Housing.

Beyond Housing apprentices celebrate at the 2023 graduation event.

Lucy Patchett, who started her apprenticeship in January 2021, graduated with a LevAccoel 3 certificate in Business Administration.

Like several others, she felt the apprenticeship option suited her more than further education at college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I did do a year in college but decided that, at that moment in time, it wasn’t the right thing for me, so I opted to look for an apprenticeship.

"I found it challenging at first, but I’m much more confident now and I really enjoy working at Beyond Housing.”

The apprenticeship programme provides local young people with the opportunity to earn a wage while studying their chosen profession at the same time.

Emma Grimes, Employability Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “This graduation event comes at the end of National Apprenticeship Week, which has given us an opportunity to showcase some of the great work they do and the value they add to our business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad