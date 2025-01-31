Whitby's Sneaton Castle supporting Saint Catherine's 40th anniversary challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A post on the Sneaton Castle Facebook page said: “As a family, Saint Catherine’s is a charity close to our hearts, as it is for many of our customers too.
"To date we have raise a staggering £18,000 – a figure we should all be proud of.
"Our recent Christmas raffle raised £840.”
In the 40-40-400 challenge, 40 businesses pledge to raise £400 over 40 days in any way they can – Sneaton Castle has decided to donate 50p from every hot drink and cocktail sold within those 40 days, starting from February 1 and running until March 12.
So any customers who are popping to The Garden Room at Sneaton Castle for a coffee or cocktail from February 1, will also be supporting the St Catherine's challenge too.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.