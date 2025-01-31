Whitby's Sneaton Castle supporting Saint Catherine's 40th anniversary challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby’s Sneaton Castle is supporting St Catherine's Hospice in its 40-40-400 challenge – part of the charity’s 40th anniversary this year.

A post on the Sneaton Castle Facebook page said: “As a family, Saint Catherine’s is a charity close to our hearts, as it is for many of our customers too.

"To date we have raise a staggering £18,000 – a figure we should all be proud of.

"Our recent Christmas raffle raised £840.”

In the 40-40-400 challenge, 40 businesses pledge to raise £400 over 40 days in any way they can – Sneaton Castle has decided to donate 50p from every hot drink and cocktail sold within those 40 days, starting from February 1 and running until March 12.

So any customers who are popping to The Garden Room at Sneaton Castle for a coffee or cocktail from February 1, will also be supporting the St Catherine's challenge too.