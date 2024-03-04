News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's St Hilda's Church on West Cliff to host St Hilda's Festival Chorus

The St Hilda's Festival Chorus is performing a perennial favourite on Saturday March 9 in St Hilda's Church on the West Cliff in Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 09:33 GMT
John Stainer's Crucifixion has been virtually a permanent fixture at Easter with choral societies ever since it was composed in 1887, with the timeless message of the Easter story and the comfortable harmonies of the music having an ageless appeal for people around the UK.

The two solo parts for baritone and tenor are being sung by Jonty Ward and Ryland Angel, who are favourites with Whitby audiences and need no introduction.

The perflormance is due to start at 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 (under 18s free) and you can buy them on the door.

A donation from the proceeds will be made to St Hilda's Church.

