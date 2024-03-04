Whitby's St Hilda's Church on West Cliff to host St Hilda's Festival Chorus
John Stainer's Crucifixion has been virtually a permanent fixture at Easter with choral societies ever since it was composed in 1887, with the timeless message of the Easter story and the comfortable harmonies of the music having an ageless appeal for people around the UK.
The two solo parts for baritone and tenor are being sung by Jonty Ward and Ryland Angel, who are favourites with Whitby audiences and need no introduction.
The perflormance is due to start at 7pm.
Tickets cost £10 (under 18s free) and you can buy them on the door.
A donation from the proceeds will be made to St Hilda's Church.