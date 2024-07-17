Whitby's St John's Church to host 2024 lunchtime concert series

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
This year’s lunchtime series of concerts is about to get under way at Whitby’s St John’s Church.

Concert organiser Jenny Hill said: “We have a really exciting and varied programme.

"Whitby’s young talent will be with us on August 9, with a Variety Show by The Colebrooke Academy.

"We have recording artist Simon Conning on August 16, who will play piano music by Brahms and Clementi.

Lunchtime concert series organiser Jenny Hill.

"On August 30, we welcome Lisa Oliver with a variety of percussion and other instruments.”

The series opens on Friday August 2, when Jenny Hill (soprano) and Michael Ash (organ) present a celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams, as composer and folk song collector.

This year, the retiring collection will be in aid of St John’s lighting fund.

"Our church lighting is in desperate need of renewal and we will not be able to continue with these concerts in the future until that happens,” Jenny added.

All concerts take place on Fridays at 11.45pm, and last about 45 minutes.

