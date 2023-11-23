Whitby's St Mary's Church to host Christmas tree exhibition - here's when
Some of the trees on display in the clifftop church are in memory of loved ones, others have been decorated by schools, businesses and organisations in the area.
This is when the exhibition is open:
Preview after the Advent Service at 3pm on Sunday December 3 (until 5pm)
Open Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm
Saturday 11.15am to 3pm
Sunday 10am to 3pm
Closed Christmas Day except for the service at 11.15am
Donations at the church will be gratefully received.
The church may occasionally be temporarily closed for services – people are advised to call 01947 603421 to check.
The last day to see the trees will be Saturday January 6, 2024.