Whitby's St Mary's Church to host Christmas tree exhibition - here's when

Whitby’s St Mary’s Church is once again set to host an exhibition of Christmas trees.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of the trees on display in the clifftop church are in memory of loved ones, others have been decorated by schools, businesses and organisations in the area.

This is when the exhibition is open:

Preview after the Advent Service at 3pm on Sunday December 3 (until 5pm)

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Marys Church Maid Nicola Hutchinson views the festive trees at the Whitby church. picture: Richard Ponter

Open Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm

Saturday 11.15am to 3pm

Sunday 10am to 3pm

Closed Christmas Day except for the service at 11.15am

Donations at the church will be gratefully received.

The church may occasionally be temporarily closed for services – people are advised to call 01947 603421 to check.