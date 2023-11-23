News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Whitby's St Mary's Church to host Christmas tree exhibition - here's when

Whitby’s St Mary’s Church is once again set to host an exhibition of Christmas trees.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 12:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Some of the trees on display in the clifftop church are in memory of loved ones, others have been decorated by schools, businesses and organisations in the area.

This is when the exhibition is open:

Preview after the Advent Service at 3pm on Sunday December 3 (until 5pm)

St Marys Church Maid Nicola Hutchinson views the festive trees at the Whitby church. picture: Richard PonterSt Marys Church Maid Nicola Hutchinson views the festive trees at the Whitby church. picture: Richard Ponter
St Marys Church Maid Nicola Hutchinson views the festive trees at the Whitby church. picture: Richard Ponter
Most Popular

Open Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm

Saturday 11.15am to 3pm

Sunday 10am to 3pm

Closed Christmas Day except for the service at 11.15am

Donations at the church will be gratefully received.

The church may occasionally be temporarily closed for services – people are advised to call 01947 603421 to check.

The last day to see the trees will be Saturday January 6, 2024.

Related topics:St Mary's ChurchWhitby