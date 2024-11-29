Whitby's St Mary's Church to host Christmas tree festival - here's when it's on
Whitby’s much-loved Christmas tree festival – another highlight of the town’s festive calendar, is running once again at St Mary’s Parish Church.
The Christmas Tree Festival 2024 is on from Monday December 2 to Sunday January 5, 2025, with the clifftop church open Sunday to Friday 10am to 3pm and Saturday 11.15am to 3pm.
An advent service with music for choir and congregation and readings takes place at the church on Sunday December 1, at 3pm, followed by preview of the Christmas tree exhibition until 5pm.
The church will be closed on Christmas Day after the service at 11.15am.
Donations will be gratefully received.
The church may occasionally be temporarily closed for services.
Please phone 01947 603421 to check.
