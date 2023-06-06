Whitby's St Ninian's Church appeal to get historic building up and running as tourist attraction

It is hoped to make St Ninian’s Church somewhere that people can go in and see the workmanship involved, enjoy a community gathering, or just spend some time in peace and contemplation.

Volunteer Margaret Hirst is trying to raise funds to get the Baxtergate building back open and running as a community asset, but she admits it needs some “TLC and re-purposing” after being closed for the past couple of years.

Margaret, who has a love of church buildings and local history, said: “It’s a challenge and I want to get it right for the people I have spoken to.

The apse at Whitby's St Ninian's Church.

"For some of the older people who came here, it was their life.

"Some of the women came as young mothers and built friendships.

"It would be nice for them to come back in here and back to more of what they remember.”

It is hoped the church will be open again to the public within the next few weeks.

Interior view of Whitby's St Ninian's Church, built by Captain Cook's shipbulders.

St Ninian's Proprietory Chapel dates back to 1778, when it was built by the shipbuilders of Whitby including those used by Captain Cook in his voyages of discovery to the southern hemisphere, as well as William Scoresby in his Arctic expeditions.

Its interior still contains many of the original woodworking examples of men who knew how to build ships – but not necessarily buildings.

The pillars that support the balcony were made by mast-makers, and the cupboards in the vestry are designed so as not to fall open in rough seas.

It is the only Proprietory Chapel still in existence in Yorkshire.

The Go Fund Me page adds: “There is a deep history in this unassuming chapel, and it deserves to be preserved.

“But this can't happen without money.”

Donations can be made by cheque payable to The Proprietors and Friends of St Ninian's.