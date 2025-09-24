Whitby's Stakesby Arms pub set to reopen in October after being closed more than a year

A popular Whitby pub which has been closed to the public for more than a year is set to reopen on Saturday October 4.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siblings Jane and David Heselton are taking on the Byland Road boozer and are currently working hard behind the scenes on decorating, cleaning and making sure it is shipshape ahead of the reopening date.

Jane said: “We were brought up on Rosedale Close and this was our local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had my first legal drink in here with my dad, my brother David had his 40th here and I had my wedding night here.

Siblings Jane and David Heselton are taking over the Stakesby Arms pub in Whitby. photo: Duncan Atkins

"People can’t wait to see it back open – we’ve had enquiries for birthday parties already, people asking if they can bring their groups here.

"We want it to be for the community, not just somewhere where people can come for a pint.

"If someone wants to run a group and we can cater for them, we will happily let them use it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also hoped to start a regular quiz night as well as a pool team.

And they are also hoping for a spell of nice early autumn weather so that drinkers can enjoy “the sun trap” beer garden round the back.

The Stakesby Arms first opened its doors in 1977, the year of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

The original manager was Trev Pearson and his then wife, Viv.

It is also hoped to be eventually serving food again but the licensees want to get back up and running first.

Regulars will be asked their opinions on what sort of food they want.