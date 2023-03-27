News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's The Coliseum to host 50 years of Whitby wedding photos by John Tindale

Former Whitby Gazette photographer John Tindale is to have a presentation of his wedding pictures shown at The Coliseum in Whitby.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:51 BST

His son David Tindale will be presenting a Powerpoint presentation of old photos taken by Mr Tindale in an event called The Whitby Weddings.

Taking place on Thursday April 6, it will show examples and data from the 5,000 weddings published in the Whitby Gazette between 1950 and 1999.

Interesting changes in modes, morals and clothing at the weddings are shown using extensive data taken from the newspaper, and all kinds of fascinating and amusing stories are related in the reports of these town and countryside weddings from the times of our parents and grandparents.

David Tindale, John Tindale's son.
Based in the attics of 14 Skinner Street, above his own chemist shop, Mr Tindale built darkrooms and recording studios and worked on weddings, commercial contracts and news photography for the Whitby Gazette

The event will start at 2pm, tickets £3 to include a cup of tea or coffee.

Whitby