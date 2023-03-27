His son David Tindale will be presenting a Powerpoint presentation of old photos taken by Mr Tindale in an event called The Whitby Weddings.

Taking place on Thursday April 6, it will show examples and data from the 5,000 weddings published in the Whitby Gazette between 1950 and 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interesting changes in modes, morals and clothing at the weddings are shown using extensive data taken from the newspaper, and all kinds of fascinating and amusing stories are related in the reports of these town and countryside weddings from the times of our parents and grandparents.

David Tindale, John Tindale's son.

Based in the attics of 14 Skinner Street, above his own chemist shop, Mr Tindale built darkrooms and recording studios and worked on weddings, commercial contracts and news photography for the Whitby Gazette