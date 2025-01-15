Whitby's The Magpie Cafe in 2025 Fry Awards' top 10 UK fish and chip restaurants

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:47 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Whitby’s The Magpie Cafe has been revealed as one of the 10 Best Restaurants in the UK, announced at the much-anticipated Fry Awards, now in its 13th year.

Fry magazine’s results follow months of judging in which takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were secretly assessed by mystery diners on a range of aspects such as food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

Here are the 10 best restaurants:

Catch, Giffnock, Glasgow

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby. picture: Richard PonterThe Magpie Cafe in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter
The Magpie Cafe in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

Eric’s Fish & Chips, Hunstanton, Norfolk

Fish City, Belfast

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Pier Point Bar & Restaurant, Torquay, Devon

Squires Fish Restaurant, Braunton, Devon

The Elite, Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, North Yorkshire

The Scallop Shell, Bath, Somerset

Toff’s of Muswell Hill, Muswell Hill, London

Another Yorkshire chippy, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, was in named in the 50 best takeaways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reece Head, competition organiser, congratulations this year’s award winners and said: “Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.

"At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.”

It was a double scoop for the Magpie, based on Pier Road, as it also named Cafe of the Year at the English Chippy Awards last month.

You can also try out the Magpie Cafe recipes from the comfort of your own home – with the weekly recipe in the Whitby Gazette.

Related topics:RestaurantsWhitbyRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice