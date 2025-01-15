Whitby's The Magpie Cafe in 2025 Fry Awards' top 10 UK fish and chip restaurants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby’s The Magpie Cafe has been revealed as one of the 10 Best Restaurants in the UK, announced at the much-anticipated Fry Awards, now in its 13th year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fry magazine’s results follow months of judging in which takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were secretly assessed by mystery diners on a range of aspects such as food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.

Here are the 10 best restaurants:

Catch, Giffnock, Glasgow

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

Eric’s Fish & Chips, Hunstanton, Norfolk

Fish City, Belfast

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Pier Point Bar & Restaurant, Torquay, Devon

Squires Fish Restaurant, Braunton, Devon

The Elite, Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, North Yorkshire

The Scallop Shell, Bath, Somerset

Toff’s of Muswell Hill, Muswell Hill, London

Another Yorkshire chippy, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, was in named in the 50 best takeaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Head, competition organiser, congratulations this year’s award winners and said: “Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.

"At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.”

It was a double scoop for the Magpie, based on Pier Road, as it also named Cafe of the Year at the English Chippy Awards last month.

You can also try out the Magpie Cafe recipes from the comfort of your own home – with the weekly recipe in the Whitby Gazette.