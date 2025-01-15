Whitby's The Magpie Cafe in 2025 Fry Awards' top 10 UK fish and chip restaurants
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fry magazine’s results follow months of judging in which takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were secretly assessed by mystery diners on a range of aspects such as food quality, premises cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.
Here are the 10 best restaurants:
Catch, Giffnock, Glasgow
Eric’s Fish & Chips, Hunstanton, Norfolk
Fish City, Belfast
Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
Pier Point Bar & Restaurant, Torquay, Devon
Squires Fish Restaurant, Braunton, Devon
The Elite, Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, North Yorkshire
The Scallop Shell, Bath, Somerset
Toff’s of Muswell Hill, Muswell Hill, London
Another Yorkshire chippy, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, was in named in the 50 best takeaways.
Reece Head, competition organiser, congratulations this year’s award winners and said: “Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.
"At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.”
It was a double scoop for the Magpie, based on Pier Road, as it also named Cafe of the Year at the English Chippy Awards last month.
You can also try out the Magpie Cafe recipes from the comfort of your own home – with the weekly recipe in the Whitby Gazette.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.