Geoff and Brenda Thorpe, of Whitby, had recently been separated due to Geoff’s health, but were glad to be reunited in time for the special occasion.

Adam Kane, General Manager of The Mayfield, said: “It was a race against time, but everything fell into place, and we were able to welcome Geoff and Brenda so they could be together for their anniversary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple celebrated the occasion with their three children who came to The Mayfield to spend time with their parents and enjoy a special lunch.

Brenda and Geoff Thorpe, of Whitby, celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary at The Mayfield Care Home - they were the first new residents.

The main course was followed by a Battenburg cake, requested by Geoff, and baked by their son Christopher.

Geoff used to be a mining engineer and Brenda a teacher, and they settled in Whitby 30 years ago, having spent many holidays in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kane added: “We are enjoying getting to know them and looking after them.”