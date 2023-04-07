Whitby's The Mayfield Care Home welcomes first residents - who celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary
The Mayfield Care Home in Whitby welcomed its first residents – who moved in and celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.
Geoff and Brenda Thorpe, of Whitby, had recently been separated due to Geoff’s health, but were glad to be reunited in time for the special occasion.
Adam Kane, General Manager of The Mayfield, said: “It was a race against time, but everything fell into place, and we were able to welcome Geoff and Brenda so they could be together for their anniversary.”
The couple celebrated the occasion with their three children who came to The Mayfield to spend time with their parents and enjoy a special lunch.
The main course was followed by a Battenburg cake, requested by Geoff, and baked by their son Christopher.
Geoff used to be a mining engineer and Brenda a teacher, and they settled in Whitby 30 years ago, having spent many holidays in town.
Mr Kane added: “We are enjoying getting to know them and looking after them.”