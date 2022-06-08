Whitby's The Met to welcome actor Tim Healy to opening of Benidorm-themed bar

The Met Lounge has been a feature in the town for many years, but this year with a slight difference – the Metunes Bar, a Benidorm- themed cabaret lounge.

The opening night of the new bar is on Saturday June 11, at 7pm, bringing a great line-up of cabaret.

Healy, 70, is best known for his roles as Les/Lesley Conroy in the hit comedy series Benidorm as well as Dennis Patterson in the comedy drama series Auf Wiedersehen Pet, a story of British builders working in Germany.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Tim Healy.

A former welder who also served in the British Army, Healy is also known for his role as Gastric in Still Open All Hours.

Craig Williams from Benidorm will be resident at Metunes on Thursdays through to Sundays every week.