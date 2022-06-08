Whitby's The Met to welcome actor Tim Healy to opening of Benidorm-themed bar

The Met Lounge has been a feature in the town for many years, but this year with a slight difference – the Metunes Bar, a Benidorm- themed cabaret lounge.
The opening night of the new bar is on Saturday June 11, at 7pm, bringing a great line-up of cabaret.
Healy, 70, is best known for his roles as Les/Lesley Conroy in the hit comedy series Benidorm as well as Dennis Patterson in the comedy drama series Auf Wiedersehen Pet, a story of British builders working in Germany.
A former welder who also served in the British Army, Healy is also known for his role as Gastric in Still Open All Hours.
Craig Williams from Benidorm will be resident at Metunes on Thursdays through to Sundays every week.
The bar will be bringing Whitby punters cabaret, karaoke, disco and mega cash prize bingo as well as showing all live major sporting events.