Whitby's The Windmill Girls to start rehearsals for Christmas season performances

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Oct 2024, 15:37 BST
It is almost time for the Windmill Girls to start their Christmas rehearsals.

The Girls were formed in 2007 by Sue Rowland and have met every year since, except during Covid, to sing beautiful carols, often unaccompanied, around the Whitby area.

Apart from standard carol repertoire, the Girls also have a collection of village carols from Yorkshire and Derbyshire, and this year will be performing a carol from Barnsley written in 1933.

The women-only choir performs in village halls, care homes, pubs, restaurants, a barn (for the annual Nativity play at Hawsker), garden centres and

The Windmill Girls.The Windmill Girls.
churches.

A spokeswoman said: “We have such fun singing together all over the area, but our other objective is to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

“Since we started, we have raised more than £20,000 for CRUK to support their amazing work.”

The first rehearsal will be on Monday November 4 at Hawsker Methodist Church, 7pm, and new members are always welcome.

Email [email protected] to book the Windmill Girls.

