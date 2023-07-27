Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts festival cancels spring gatherings amid rising costs

Commenting on the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Facebook page, Ghostwriter Consultancy said: “We have been looking to the future and how we continue TGF in Whitby.

"We have had to take a long hard look at what works and what doesn’t for us as well as you.

"We this in mind, we have decided that we will continue to produce the Hallowe’en Gathering but there will be no more TGF Spring Gatherings.

Capturing the moment with a selfie at Tomorrows Ghosts Festival in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

“The increase in the costs of living and in particular touring has further inflated the prices of artist fees, show production and staffing costs resulting in increased costs of delivery for our gatherings by over 20% since the pandemic.

"This is not only being felt by us but with accommodation prices soaring, travel costs increasing and even our own ticket prices going up to try and offset spirally costs, you, our faithful fans are feeling it too.

“We don’t wish to compromise the quality of TGF and want to continue to bring you the highest quality gathering we can and so we are delighted to commit to focusing our efforts on producing an annual event that we are proud to work on and importantly, you love coming to.”

The festival, which is staged at Whitby Pavilion, will be back in October with the Hallowe’en Gathering and in 2024 on Friday November 1 to Sunday November 3.

Laura Holden at Whitby Pavilion for a Tomorrow's Ghosts festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Goth Weekend has also stressed that the TGF events are not associated with its own festival, which has been running in Whitby since 1994.