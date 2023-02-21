This long term wellbeing project run by Whitby Area Development Trust aims to help people to reconnect with nature and the outside world through participation in the renovation and restoration of a beautiful neglected walled garden in Whitby.

Volunteers are able to grow and harvest a variety of food crops and this year, among other things, will be establishing some cut flower borders, focusing on wildlife with various surveys and habitat creation, listening to the Dawn Chorus and enjoying peace and tranquillity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparations for the trust’s four-step crop rotation in the produce garden are well advanced and volunteers are busy setting up birdboxes, dead hedging and planning a tapestry garden.

Whitby's walled garden is about to enter its second year of restoration.

The old orchard is a haven for wildlife and is being managed to encourage a rich habitat for all sorts of flora and fauna.

The blossom has been spectacular and resulted in an "astounding” apple crop of heritage varieties last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to find out more, are interested in any aspect of the project or in volunteering, join the Head Gardener at The Coliseum in Whitby on Thursday March 2, at 2pm.

There will be a short presentation, an opportunity to meet some of the volunteers and gardeners and plenty of time to ask questions, whether you want to know more about volunteering or just find out how the project is progressing.