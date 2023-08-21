News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Whitby's War Weekend cancelled after grounds damaged at traction engine event

Whitby War Weekend, which was due to have taken place this August Bank Holiday Weekend, has been cancelled.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 14:32 BST

Organisers Outdoor Shows said that following a site inspection of Whitby Showground, opposite Whitby Abbey, it had no option but to cancel the war weekend and associated camping areas as the site was “unusable”.

They said: “The showground area has been badly damaged from the Traction Engine Rally that took place a couple of weeks ago and was cancelled mid-event due to the ground conditions [following torrential rain].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have contacted the numerous re-enactment groups and supporting vehicle displays to inform them of the cancellation.

Visitors look at a traction engine at Whitby Steam Rally - but days two and three of the event were lost due to the ground being waterlogged after heavy rain. picture: Tony JohnsonVisitors look at a traction engine at Whitby Steam Rally - but days two and three of the event were lost due to the ground being waterlogged after heavy rain. picture: Tony Johnson
Visitors look at a traction engine at Whitby Steam Rally - but days two and three of the event were lost due to the ground being waterlogged after heavy rain. picture: Tony Johnson
Most Popular

"In addition, we have refunded ticket holders and all traders.

“In regard to the public campers who have booked to stay on Whitby Showground; the showground in its current state is unusable.

"We are aware that some campers will have booked specifically for the war weekend, others will have booked specifically because of the Whitby location and others will have booked for a relaxing weekend away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are also conscious that as it is August Bank Holiday Weekend a lot of other sites will be full at this stage.

"We have therefore made the decision to hire Scampston Hall to accommodate those campers who are still looking for a weekend away.”

The site will comprise of electric hookup (if prebooked), water points, toilets and elsan points.

It will also feature a licensed bar marquee with evening entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Catering units will also be present onsite, while children can enjoy inflatable slides and an obstacle course.

Related topics:WhitbyWhitby Abbey