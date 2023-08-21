Organisers Outdoor Shows said that following a site inspection of Whitby Showground, opposite Whitby Abbey, it had no option but to cancel the war weekend and associated camping areas as the site was “unusable”.

They said: “The showground area has been badly damaged from the Traction Engine Rally that took place a couple of weeks ago and was cancelled mid-event due to the ground conditions [following torrential rain].

“We have contacted the numerous re-enactment groups and supporting vehicle displays to inform them of the cancellation.

Visitors look at a traction engine at Whitby Steam Rally - but days two and three of the event were lost due to the ground being waterlogged after heavy rain. picture: Tony Johnson

"In addition, we have refunded ticket holders and all traders.

“In regard to the public campers who have booked to stay on Whitby Showground; the showground in its current state is unusable.

"We are aware that some campers will have booked specifically for the war weekend, others will have booked specifically because of the Whitby location and others will have booked for a relaxing weekend away.

"We are also conscious that as it is August Bank Holiday Weekend a lot of other sites will be full at this stage.

"We have therefore made the decision to hire Scampston Hall to accommodate those campers who are still looking for a weekend away.”

The site will comprise of electric hookup (if prebooked), water points, toilets and elsan points.

It will also feature a licensed bar marquee with evening entertainment on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.