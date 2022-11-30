News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's West Cliff Church to host a Walk Through Bethlehem

People are being invited to join Whitby Christian Fellowship for a Walk Through Bethlehem which takes place at West Cliff Church in the run-up to Christmas.

By Duncan Atkins
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 4:11pm

This hands-on experience on Saturday December 17 includes woodworking, candle dipping, pyrography and crafts – you can also challenge a centurion to a duel, listen to a storyteller or drop in at the inn for refreshments.

Primary schools from throughout the Whitby area are being invited to visit the church throughout the last week of term to experience the event as a Religious Education-style lesson, with the scenery up for a number of days.

A Walk Through Bethlehem is on from 10.30am to 2.30pm on December 17.

A Walk Through Bethlehem is coming to Whitby.

Earlier this year, West Cliff Church opened the Mustard Seed Cafe, offering cheap meals to people struggling with the Cost of Living crisis.

It has also opened a warm room within the church building two days a week for people who cannot afford to heat their homes.

Whitby's West Cliff Church will host a Walk Through Bethlehem.
