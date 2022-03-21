Whitby's Wetherspoon pub The Angel Hotel to host 12-day beer festival - here's when

The New Quay Road pub will host the festival from Wednesday March 30 to Sunday April 10 inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy while there are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

Wetherspoon beers you can try during the beer festival at the Angel Hotel in Whitby.

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

The beers will cost £2.59 a pint.

The festival line-up includes: Rooster's Tenderfoot, Sambrook's Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D'Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

Pub manager, Philip Tindle, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period."

Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.