Whitby's White Lily Ball hits £50,000 mark after another great evening

Friday night's ball at Raithwaite Sandsend is believed to have raised around £4,000 which means they have hit the £50,000 since starting up in 2012.

Organisers Lucy Mothersdale and Emma Ward thanked everyone who supports White Lily.

"We are super proud to announce that, over the past 10 years, we have raised more than £51,000 for the hospices we fundraise for - Saint Catherine's, Butterwick and Zoe's Place," they said.

Revellers at the 2021 White Lily Ball at Raithwaite Sandsend.

"Teamwork makes the dream work - and what a team.

"I’m absolutely sure my parents are looking down with pride at you all."

Lucy, who compered Friday night's ball, said it was a "room full of fun" despite the wild weather on Friday night and Cousin Matthew had revellers up on the dance floor.

"Due to other events, hospice staff were limited to attend on the night so other ball-goers helped with the table raffles etc - many thanks to the Tubys for stepping in!"

Revellers at the 2021 White Lily Ball at Raithwaite Sandsend.

Adding to the pot were last year's hamper raffle money, Lydia Ward's Great North Run and donations including a generous one from Whitby Seafoods - Lucy's late mother Janet worked there for many years.

"We have continued support from lots of local businesses and individuals and cannot thank everyone enough for their overwhelming generosity.

"This was our last one at lovely Raithwaite - thank you to them for the last two held there."

The next White Lily Ball - which will be the 10th - is at the new venue of The Royal Hotel on June 3.

Revellers at the 2021 White Lily Ball at Raithwaite Sandsend.

"We won’t be holding back with this anniversary ball and cannot wait!" Lucy added.

"We expect to be a sellout as we already have so much interest. Planning has already begun.

"Massive thank you to Emma Ward who goes above and beyond in organising the event and without her the ball wouldn’t take place."