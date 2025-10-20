Whitby's Windmill Girls group to start rehearsals ahead of busy Christmas period

As November approaches, it is nearly time for the Windmill Girls to start their rehearsals for a busy Christmas period of carol singing.

The Girls get their name from the Windmill Inn in Stainsacre, when they were formed in 2007, but they have now outgrown the space and have moved rehearsals to Hawsker Methodist Church, where they practise on Monday evenings in November.

You will find the singers in village halls, garden centres, care homes, pubs and restaurants throughout the area, performing well-known traditional carols - along with some very unusual ones.

Leader Sue Rowland said: ‘We have learnt some beautiful carols sung in village communities but rarely published, well worth re-introducing to a wider public.’

The Windmill Girls collect every year for Cancer Research UK, and so far have raised just over £22,000.

Their first performance this year will be at Whitby’s Christmas Market on November 16.

New members are always welcome – emai [email protected] to contact Sue.