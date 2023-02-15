Maisy Squire won the 1st prize in the 11-13 years age group for her photograph of Whitby Pier.

Isabelle Greenwood took 2nd place and Maiya Shaw and Jack Lord were joint 3rd.

The judges said of Maisy’s winning photograph: “Thought has gone into this bold composition, and her choice of monochrome presentation is a good one, as is her choice of a film-like grain and contrast setting.

Maisy Squire, 1st place, 11-13, for her Whitby pier photo.

"The enormous structure sits solidly in the centre of the frame, while the navigation light in the background has its own frame inside that shape.

"The textures in the sky, stone and racks are all detailed and sharp and this is a very accomplished piece of work.

"A professional photographer would be very proud of this photo, and to realise that it was taken by someone so young, and on an iPhone 6S, is astonishing.”

Emilie Moss was the overall winner in the 14-17 years category, with her photo taken in Italy.

She said: “I was inspired to take this photo on holiday in Italy this summer when I saw the warm sun on the beautiful architecture, contrasting with the blue sky.”

The judges said of Emilie’s photograph: “The low sun has tinted everything with a warm shade, and sharp shadows emphasise the angles and corners of the buildings.

"The hard lines contrast well with the almost insolent round white cloud.

"The passageway between the buildings almost provides us with a journey, but it is so dark that we only catch a glimpse of some mysterious activity there.

"In many ways this is a brave photograph, with no obvious subject in the frame, the bold shapes and lines take over to great effect.

"Well spotted and well executed.”

The Rotary Club of Whitby and District thanks all the young people that participated in this event.

The winning entries have gone forward to take part in the regional final and if successful will then compete in the national final of the Rotary Young Photographer Competition 2022/23.