White Rose Care Home in Bridlington earns ‘good’ CQC report after recent inspection

White Rose Lodge, on Limekiln Lane, received the ‘good’ overall rating after a visit from inspectors on Wednesday, September 21.

The report, published this month, also found the care home, run by Countrywide Care Homes Limited, was ‘good’ in the key safety, effectiveness, caring and responsiveness categories.

The inspectors thought the home could be better led, saying this area requires improvement.

The inspection report said: “White Rose Lodge is care home which provides a service for older people and people with dementia.

“People in care homes receive accommodation and personal care as a package of care under one contractual agreement.

“The service is registered to accommodate a maximum of 38 people. There were 30 people using the service at the time of inspection.

“We found the following examples of good practice:

“The provider facilitated visits in a safe way to ensure people’s social needs were met.

“People had been supported to understand the risks in relation to Covid-19, where people were in isolation or chose not to enter communal areas, alternatives were provided such as activities and meals in their rooms.

“The service was clean and staff demonstrated knowledge of infection control and prevention.

“We were assured that the provider’s infection prevention and control policy was up to date and that the provider was facilitating visits in line with Government guidance.”