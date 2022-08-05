White Rose Lodge care home claims top accolade at awards ceremony

White Rose Lodge care home staff and residents celebrate the success at the recent MMCG and Countrywide Care Awards. Photo submitted

The awards were attended by 320 employees and sponsors with comedian Tom Allen hosting the event.

He entertained the employees with a 10 minute stand-up spot organised as a special surprise by chairman and founder of MMCG Phil Burgan.

White Rose Lodge was one of four homes in the final and its representatives were delighted to receive the top prize which was presented by Phil Burgan, Susan Jones (People and Development Lead) and Tom Allen.

Adam Janeway (home manager), Tina Craggs (deputy manager), Diane Green (senior care assistant) and Monica Thorpe (regional director) were presented with the award. Photo submitted

Collecting the award at the event was Adam Janeway (home manager), Tina Craggs (deputy manager), Diane Green (senior care assistant) and Monica Thorpe (regional director).

Mr Janeway said: “I am delighted that the home won this award.

“Its been a challenging couple of years with all of the Covid restrictions but through it all the residents remained our number one priority and focus.

“We had two consecutive outstanding internal audits this year which focused on infection control and they were delighted with the results and our high standards.