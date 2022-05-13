White Rose Lodge care home on the shortlist to win prestigious national award

White Rose Lodge, which is situated on LimeKiln Lane, was nominated for the national accolade which sees residents and relatives register their votes. Photo submitted

A Bridlington-based care home has been named as a finalist in this year’s Care Home of the Year awards.

White Rose Lodge, which is situated on LimeKiln Lane, was nominated for the national accolade which sees residents and relatives register their votes.

The winner will be announced during a special awards ceremony on Thursday, July 7 at Leeds Armouries.

White Rose Lodge has gone from strength to strength this past year.

The home has introduced a monthly colleague recognition award, which residents and staff vote for a team member they think has gone above and beyond for them, a new menu as voted for by the residents, and won a regional hero award in April.

White Rose manager Adam Janeway was interviewed by a panel of judges this month. He said: “This award means so much to the home because it is the residents and relatives of the home who nominate the care homes.