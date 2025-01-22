Who you gonna call? Public rally round after Ghostbusters car commonly seen in Whitby area is vandalised

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 09:01 BST
A Crowdfunding campaign set up after a Ghostbusters car used to help raise money for a kids’ hospice, had its windscreen smashed.

The Ghostbuster car – which is commonly seen in the Whitby area – is owned by Tom Roberts of Loftus, who uses it to raise vital cash for Zoe’s Place Hospice, taking no profit for himself.

The Ecto, as the car is known, had its rear windscreen smashed outside Seymour Hill Terrace, Loftus, at around 7.45pm to 8.45pm on January 17.

His sister Alex, from Brotton, who set up the Crowdfunder to help pay for the repairs, said: "This is definitely a labour of love and takes a huge amount of time, money and effort for all the right reasons.

The car's smashed windscreen.
The car's smashed windscreen.

“All of the Ghostbuster work is non-profit and for Zoe’s Place Hospice.

"This has been reported to the police, please share any information.

"There is no need for this mindless vandalism taking joy away from others.”

In the smash hit 1980s movie, the Ghostbusters' car, the Ecto-1, is used to transport the Ghostbusters around New York City to bust ghosts and other supernatural entities.

The 'Ghostbusters' team who raise money for Zoe's Place children's hospice.
The 'Ghostbusters' team who raise money for Zoe's Place children's hospice.

However, the community has swiftly rallied round with a huge outpouring of support after the vandalism, raising more than £1,000 within four days of the Crowdfunder being launched and more than tripling the target of £300.

Any funds not needed for the windscreen will be donated to Zoe’s Place.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

