‘Wild Eye’ art and nature project proposes new seaweed sculpture for Scarborough Harbour

The sculpture, designed by internationally-renowned Yorkshire based artist Paul Morrison, was selected in consultation with a local community advisory group.

It will depict Fucus Vesiculosus or Bladderwrack - an eye-catching seaweed species common to the UK coast.

The sculpture will be made from water-jet cut polished stainless steel, which is not only beautiful and able to reflect the surrounding coastal environment, but is also extremely robust - critical given the exposed nature of the site right on the edge of the sea.

How the proposed sculpture could look

The sculpture, which is currently going through the planning process, will join the existing steel Tunny Fish on the harbour wall walkway.

Whilst the Tunny Fish signifies Scarborough’s historic fishing activities, the seaweed sculpture will symbolise the growing, sustainable industry of regenerative seaweed aquaculture, practised by companies such as Scarborough-based SeaGrown, a Wild Eye partner organisation.

In 2022, Wild Eye surveyed local residents and 95% welcomed a project linked to seaweed.

The artist, Paul Morrison said: ”I’m delighted to have been invited to create a sculpture for Scarborough harbour - such an amazing location where the artwork can reflect the changing conditions of the sea and sky and perhaps cause us to reflect upon our interdependence with nature.”

Kane Cunningham, Scarborough-based artist and Director of Big Ideas by the Sea Festival, said: “While the sculpture draws inspiration from seaweed there is an obvious visual connection to the air we breathe and the health of our lungs. Seaweed absorbs CO2 more effectively than trees. It also improves water quality by extracting harmful nutrients such as nitrogen from the sea, which is good for the environment and good for the planet.”

Mel Bonney, CEO of CaVCA, commented: “It’s inspiring that Scarborough will be hosting an artwork by an internationally acclaimed artist in a location that is free and accessible to all.

"The seaweed sculpture will be an asset for the town and the local community, increasing understanding of the nature on our doorstep and raising awareness around climate change.

"Connecting to art and nature also has proven benefits for mental health and wellbeing.”

The sculpture will form part of a wider art and nature trail created as part of the region’s ongoing Wild Eye project.

It will connect with existing Wild Eye sites at Whitby Harbour and Scarborough Castle, which feature sculptural works by artists Juneau Projects and Ryan Gander respectively, in addition to linking with two other proposed new sites - Marine Drive and the Cinder Track in Scarborough.

These sites will complete the series of exciting, thought provoking artworks that connect people to the natural world.

Wild Eye is a collaboration between Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Invisible Dust. It is funded by the Towns Fund drawn from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities administered through North Yorkshire Council and, specifically assigned to the development of a nature, art and culture offer in Scarborough.

The funding aims to promote year round tourism and assist with economic regeneration and post Covid recovery.