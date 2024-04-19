WIN: JJ from CoComelon is coming to SEA LIFE Scarborough - and we have four tickets to give away

JJ from CoComelon is coming to SEA LIFE Scarborough

The Scarborough News has teamed up with SEA LIFE Scarborough to offer one lucky reader the chance to win four tickets to visit the attraction for free during the event.

With daily meet and greets, guests will have the chance to meet JJ and experience the brand new, exclusive CoComelon song made just for SEA LIFE Aquariums.

In addition to having a photo with JJ, CoComelon superfans can take part in a fun-filled activity trail throughout the aquarium helping uncover the missing words to complete the exclusive CoComelon SEA LIFE song!

The Humbolt Penguins are always popular with visitors

Along with these fin-tastic adventures, guests can also meet some of the world’s most fascinating sea creatures including sharks, rays, penguins, jellyfish and more!

Merlin Entertainments, SEA LIFE Scarborough’s parent company, is proud to partner with Moonbug Entertainment’s global hit franchise CoComelon and bring this brand-new experience to visitors of SEA LIFE Aquariums around the globe.

Clare Vasey, Operations Manager at SEA LIFE Scarborough said “We are always looking for exciting new experiences for our guests at SEA LIFE Scarborough and are thrilled to bring the fun of CoComelon into the Aquarium.”

Guests can also discover a range of other marine and freshwater creatures at SEA LIFE Scarborough including Humboldt penguins, resident seals, thousands of fish species and more!

A curious seal

Book your tickets to visit SEA LIFE Scarborough and meet CoComelon star JJ here https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/explore/events/cocomelon/.

To enter our competition to win four tickets to visit SEA LIFE Scarborough at a date and time of your choice between Monday April 29 and Sunday May 19, answer the following question:

What type of penguins live at SEA LIFE Scarborough?

Send your answer to [email protected] with SEA LIFE competition in the subject line.The competition closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28 and a winner will be chosen at random on Monday April 29.

Tropical reef fish at Scarborugh SEA LIFE Centre

Terms and conditions

• The prize must be taken by 19/5/2024

• All tickets must be booked online prior to your visit

• All bookings are subject to availability

• Tickets are for standard entry only