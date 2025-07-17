Win one of three family tickets to Malton's Eden Camp
We are giving three lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket (admitting two adults, and up to three children) to experience the excitement first-hand (valid until August 31).
Eden Camp has launched a line-up of wartime-themed summer holiday activities.
From July 19 to August 31 this year, each themed fortnight will spotlight the spirit of Britain’s Home Front during WWII.
Rations Reimagined - July 19 to August 3
From carrot lollipops to parachute lingerie, visitors will explore the inventive ways people coped with wartime shortages.
Dig for Victory - August 4 to 17
Meet a costumed Land Army Girl, discover how rooftops, lawns, and parks became vital food sources, and grow something of your own.
Make Do and Mend - August 18 to 31
Learn how to sew, repair, and repurpose everyday items in the drop-in craft stations and DIY workshops.
To stand a chance of winning, answer the following question:
What is the name of the themed fortnight from July 19 to August 3?
Email your answers to [email protected] and mark them ‘Eden Camp competition’.
Deadline for entries is Monday July 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.