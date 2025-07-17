Win one of three family tickets to Malton's Eden Camp

Meet a costumed Land Army girl during Dig for Victory at Eden Camp.

Get ready for a summer of fun at Eden Camp!

We are giving three lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket (admitting two adults, and up to three children) to experience the excitement first-hand (valid until August 31).

Eden Camp has launched a line-up of wartime-themed summer holiday activities.

From July 19 to August 31 this year, each themed fortnight will spotlight the spirit of Britain’s Home Front during WWII.

You could win a family ticket to Eden Camp in our great summer competition.

Rations Reimagined - July 19 to August 3

From carrot lollipops to parachute lingerie, visitors will explore the inventive ways people coped with wartime shortages.

Dig for Victory - August 4 to 17

Meet a costumed Land Army Girl, discover how rooftops, lawns, and parks became vital food sources, and grow something of your own.

Make Do and Mend - August 18 to 31

Learn how to sew, repair, and repurpose everyday items in the drop-in craft stations and DIY workshops.

To stand a chance of winning, answer the following question:

What is the name of the themed fortnight from July 19 to August 3?

Email your answers to [email protected] and mark them ‘Eden Camp competition’.

Deadline for entries is Monday July 21.