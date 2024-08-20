Win Stephen Joseph tickets or a speedboat ride in quiz competition to raise funds for Scarborough Sea Cadets

Scarborough Sea Cadets at Armed Forces Day in Scarborough

Charity fundraiser Sara Pickering is further extending her activities in aid of the Scarborough Sea Cadets by producing a family focussed summer quiz.

The featured prizes are two tickets for the Stephen Joseph Theatre and a family speedboat ride ticket.

The quiz sheets cost £2 and are available from a number of selected outlets across the town including: SALT shop on Falsgrave, Scalby Stores, Scarborough Yacht Club, Burniston Church, The Roscoe Rooms, Picadore on Castle Road, the Spar shop in Ayton and Beauty Post at Newlands.

Completed quizzes can be returned to the aforementioned outlets or returned to the Scarborough Sea Cadets HQ in East Sandgate, Scarborough, YO11 1PR.

The closing date for quiz entries is Friday September 6.