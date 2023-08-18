News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

WIN: Two tickets to see Olly Murs in Scarborough and meet the 'Troublemaker' himself before the show

Olly Murs will return to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday, August 23, and show promoters Cuffe and Taylor are offering one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of Meet and Greet tickets to the show.
By Louise Perrin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Enter now to win a pair of meet and greet tickets to see Olly Murs at Scarborough Open Air TheatreEnter now to win a pair of meet and greet tickets to see Olly Murs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Enter now to win a pair of meet and greet tickets to see Olly Murs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Olly’s Scarborough date is his fourth visit to the UK’s biggest outdoor concert arena and makes him the only artist to have ever played at the venue so many times.

His shows in 2013, 2017, and most recently in 2021 were all sell-outs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will be joined by pop-rock outfit Scouting for Girls as special guests.

Although a regular on TV screens with ITV’s The Voice and Starstruck, Olly has been off the music radar for four years.

Most Popular

For a musician who had four Number One singles and four Number One albums in a near-back-to-back run after bursting onto the scene with his double-platinum self-titled debut in 2010, that’s a big gap.But now he is back with his most consistent, most ambitious, punchiest, poppiest – and, in places, proudly soppiest – album yet, coinciding with the fact his girlfriend recently said yes to his Marry Me question!

To enter the competition simply answer this question: What year was Olly’s hit ‘Troublemaker’ released in the UK? a)2012, b)2002 or c)2022. Email your answer with you name and contact phone number to [email protected], making sure you put Olly Murs competition in the subject line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition closes on Monday, August 21 at 5pm, so enter now for the opportunity for your ‘Heart to skip a beat’ when you meet him.

The winner will be notified on Tuesday, August 22, and contacted by Cuffe and Taylor directly to confirm the details.

The final remaining tickets for the show can be found at https://scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/artist/olly-murs/

Related topics:Scarborough