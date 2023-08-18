WIN: Two tickets to see Olly Murs in Scarborough and meet the 'Troublemaker' himself before the show

Enter now to win a pair of meet and greet tickets to see Olly Murs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Olly’s Scarborough date is his fourth visit to the UK’s biggest outdoor concert arena and makes him the only artist to have ever played at the venue so many times.

His shows in 2013, 2017, and most recently in 2021 were all sell-outs.

He will be joined by pop-rock outfit Scouting for Girls as special guests.

Although a regular on TV screens with ITV’s The Voice and Starstruck, Olly has been off the music radar for four years.

For a musician who had four Number One singles and four Number One albums in a near-back-to-back run after bursting onto the scene with his double-platinum self-titled debut in 2010, that’s a big gap.But now he is back with his most consistent, most ambitious, punchiest, poppiest – and, in places, proudly soppiest – album yet, coinciding with the fact his girlfriend recently said yes to his Marry Me question!

To enter the competition simply answer this question: What year was Olly’s hit ‘Troublemaker’ released in the UK? a)2012, b)2002 or c)2022. Email your answer with you name and contact phone number to [email protected], making sure you put Olly Murs competition in the subject line.

The competition closes on Monday, August 21 at 5pm, so enter now for the opportunity for your ‘Heart to skip a beat’ when you meet him.

The winner will be notified on Tuesday, August 22, and contacted by Cuffe and Taylor directly to confirm the details.