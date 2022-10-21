Windmill Girls heading out around Whitby area's pubs, restaurants and churches to collect for Cancer Research
The Windmill Girls women singers are calling for your support as they head out aroud the area collecting vital money for Cancer Research.
They meet every year from November onwards to sing carols, both familiar and unusual, with everything from Jingle Bells to Bring us in good ale, with several different versions of While shepherds watched and a variety of Wassails in their repertoire.
From the end of November they may be found in cafés, restaurants, pubs, supermarkets, village halls, churches and barns entertaining crowds and collecting for Cancer Research.
Since they began in 2007, they have raised more than £12,000.
The Windmill Girls’ first meeting this year will be on Monday November 7, at 7.30pm.
Due to Covid precautions, rehearsals will be in Hawsker Methodist Church rather than the pub.
Tea or coffee will be provided, with a session fee of £1.
New singers are always welcome, but please let Sue know you are going by emailing [email protected] or calling 01947 600403.