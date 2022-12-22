Winners of this year's best Christmas Shop Window revealed in Scarborough town centre
The winners of this year’s Chamber of Trade Christmas shop window competition have been announced.
The Large Store Shield was awarded to W Boyes and Co and the small Independent Store Shield was awarded to Lilly’s Treasures in St Nicholas Street.
Judge Cllr Janet Jefferson said: “Judging was difficult with so many excellent well thought out displays - plus we were hampered this year by the bad weather but we were not deterred in visiting the shopping areas of our town.”
The winners of the 20 Gold Categories included Electrodec and Lightbox, Touch of Glass and Geko Glass, The Art Centre, Emays Emporium, Clock Handyman, Hairdressers & Barbers, The Pet Shop, Arosa Chocolatiers, Emmas Cafe and Winking Willy's Restaurant, Squires Chemists, RSPCA and SALT Charity Shops, Flowers of Distinction and the local organisation display by Yorkshire Coast Sight Support on Dean Road.
In total in excess of 50 Certificates from 100 plus displays were awarded.