Witness ‘A Beautiful Noise’ as Neil Diamond tribute show heads to Bridlington Spa

Neil Diamond fans are in for a treat at Bridlington Spa when a lavish tribute production celebrates the singer-showman’s impressive catalogue of songs.

‘A Beautiful Noise’, a special tribute to the singer who has sold 130 million albums, will be at the venue on Saturday, May 14.

The show features Fisher Stevens, and an amazing cast of musicians and singers who performed in the production when it appeared in London’s West End.

A life-long lover of Neil Diamond and a performer who has toured the world, Fisher Stevens said: “I am supported by an experienced band and backing singers who are all as passionate about Neil Diamond as I am.

“It is my privilege to celebrate the talent and take the audience on a musical journey. A Beautiful Noise is packed with all the classic hits and does just that, and in some style.”