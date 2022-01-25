Wizard Harry Potter Book Nights planned at Bridlington Libraries – find out how to book a place here

Two Harry Potter Book Nights are being held in Bridlington.

Events will be held from Monday, January 31 to Saturday, February 5 at 17 locations across the East Riding.

Two events are set to take place at Bridlington Central Library (5.30pm to 6.30pm) and Bridlington North Library (6pm to 7pm) on Thursday, February 3.

Librarian Jess McCarthy said: “We are so excited to be bringing Harry Potter Book Night back to our libraries this year and we think everyone will really enjoy the theme of Magical Journeys.

“The 25th Anniversary has renewed the buzz around the whole world of Harry Potter and we hope to bring it alive for not only the ardent fans, but those new to the series too.”

Booking for the events is essential. Visit www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on to find out more information and to book a place.