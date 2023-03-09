Wold Top Brewery at Hunmanby names Saint Catherine’s as its 2023 charity of the year

The brewery will host a number of events over the coming months to help raise much-needed funds for patient care.

These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity quiz night and raffle, Friday April 21

Pictured, left to right, are Ellie Fry (Saint Catherine’s fundraiser) with Kate Balchin (Wold Top brewery director).

Visit www.woldtopbrewery.co.uk for tickets.

Wold Top Sundown 60 Sportive, Saturday May 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 60-mile cycle sportive with beer and fish and chips included.

Camping available. Five free places available to ride in aid of Saint Catherine’s (minimum sponsorship £100).

For a charity place, call Ellie on 01723 378406. Visit www.sportivehq.com/2023-sundown-60/ for general entries.

Wold Top 20th anniversary open day, Saturday June 3, 10am to 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family-friendly day with various stalls, activities, food and drink.

There will also be a number of staff fundraising initiatives and challenges throughout the year.

Kate Balchin, brewery director, said: “Saint Catherine’s is a cause close to our hearts as they cared for our founder Gill as she came to the end of her battle with cancer in 2020.

"The support they give and work they do in this area is amazing and we’re proud to be supporting them in as many ways as we can this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Porter, of Sportive HQ, is organising the cycle event in May and has given five free places to anyone who would like to ride in aid of Saint Catherine’s, with a minimum sponsorship of £100.

Matt said: “It’s a completely different type of sportive as it starts in the afternoon.

"There’s such a magnificent sunset at Wold Top Brewery that we wanted to showcase.”

“It promises to be a great event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really thrilled that Wold Top and Sportive HQ are supporting us in raising much-needed funds for hospice care.

"We are looking forward to working together during 2023 and with all the events planned so far, it looks like it will be a year to remember.”

Visit www.woldtopbrewery.co.uk to find out more and keep up to date with event information.