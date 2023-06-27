News you can trust since 1882
Woman carried to ambulance after suffering leg injury at Mallyan Spout waterfall, Goathland, near Whitby

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team was called out after woman suffered a leg injury at Mallyan Spout waterfall, Goathland.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

The mountain rescue team was called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after it was reported she sustained the injury in the boulder field at the base of the rural beauty spot on June 22.

After initial assessment and treatment by team members, they carried her back up the track on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The mountain rescue team said: “As is becoming the norm for rescues in and around Goathland, we are grateful to the volunteer crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Goathland for helping us with the evacuation.

A woman sustained a lower leg injury in the boulder field at the base of the Mallyan Spout waterfall, Goathland.A woman sustained a lower leg injury in the boulder field at the base of the Mallyan Spout waterfall, Goathland.
“We had nine team members deployed for three and a quarter hours.”

