Woman carried to ambulance after suffering leg injury at Mallyan Spout waterfall, Goathland, near Whitby
The mountain rescue team was called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after it was reported she sustained the injury in the boulder field at the base of the rural beauty spot on June 22.
After initial assessment and treatment by team members, they carried her back up the track on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.
The mountain rescue team said: “As is becoming the norm for rescues in and around Goathland, we are grateful to the volunteer crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Goathland for helping us with the evacuation.
“We had nine team members deployed for three and a quarter hours.”