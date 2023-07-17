News you can trust since 1882
Woman falls down bank into stream near Goathland as Mountain Rescue Team called to help

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called by North Yorkshire Police to reports of an incident on the path between Beckhole and Thomason Foss.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

A lady in a walking party had slipped down an embankment into the stream and was struggling to walk.

Upon arrival on scene we discovered that she had managed to self rescue back to the village but was in considerable pain from chest and head injuries. She and those accompanying her were also wet and suffering from the effects of cold.

We assessed her on scene, administered pain relief and provided warm and dry clothing to her and the rest of the group.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called after a woman fell down an embankment and into a stream.Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called after a woman fell down an embankment and into a stream.
The Mountain Rescue Team then transported the group up the hill to Goathland to be reunited with the rest of the party until we could hand over to a crew from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

There was a team of 19 members deployed for two and a half hours.

