Woman falls down bank into stream near Goathland as Mountain Rescue Team called to help
A lady in a walking party had slipped down an embankment into the stream and was struggling to walk.
Upon arrival on scene we discovered that she had managed to self rescue back to the village but was in considerable pain from chest and head injuries. She and those accompanying her were also wet and suffering from the effects of cold.
We assessed her on scene, administered pain relief and provided warm and dry clothing to her and the rest of the group.
The Mountain Rescue Team then transported the group up the hill to Goathland to be reunited with the rest of the party until we could hand over to a crew from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
There was a team of 19 members deployed for two and a half hours.