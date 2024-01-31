Woman from Glaisdale, near Whitby, celebrates her 100th birthday
Margaret Joyce Rhea (known as Joyce) was born at Beckside Farm, Grosmont, in January 1924 and had three brothers, Clifford, John and Philip.
At the age of six, they moved to Limber Hill Farm, Glaisdale and went to Glaisdale School.
She used to see Charlie, her future husband walking to school at Egton Bridge as she walked to school.
They were married in 1944 and went to live at Arncliffe Terrace in Glaisdale and had two children, Denis and Margaret.
She now has six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was a member of the WI, the Amateur Players and captained the Glaisdale ladies’ cricket team in 1953.
She also helped run the business of Thomas Rhea & Son.
Charlie died in 2008 and Joyce lived at Arncliffe Terrace until 2020 when she moved to live with her daughter in the bungalow they built.