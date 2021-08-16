Alive Gullon, 100, from Sleights, with her card from the Queen.

Alice Gullon was born at Warnbeck Farm, Dunsley in August 1921.

Her mother died when she was little and Alice says she doesn’t remember her, but her father married again and Alice was raised by him and his new wife.

Alice said: “She was always mum to me and there was never any distinction made, well, you have to live together haven’t you.”

Photo shows James and Alice Gullon (real mum) with daughters Hannah and Alice

Alice worked as a domestic until the outbreak of the Second World War when she joined the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS).

She travelled to London, but was only there for a couple of weeks before being transferred to Great Yarmouth where she spent the war cooking for sailors, seamen and chief petty officers.

She returned to the Whitby area in 1946 and moved to Iburndale where she cared for two 80-year-old ladies, but soon desired the company of the younger generation.

Alice said: “After being with youngsters so long, I wanted to be with youngsters again.

"I had an aunt living in Stockton, so I decided to stay with her.

“I found work with a Mr and Mrs Smith and looked after their daughter Judith.

"I stayed with them until I retired.”

Alice spends her days welcoming visitors and playing patience.

“I play to keep my brain going," she said with a smile.

“If I don't, it goes to sleep.”

And what advice would she give to people who want to live a long life?

Alice said: “Don’t take any notice of the fortune teller!

"She said I would live to be 90 and wouldn’t go blind, so I never expected this!

“I’d like to say thank you to everybody for all the things they’ve done.

"My two nephews arranged for me to go to Raithwaite Hall and I had a big party and tomorrow I’m going to visit my sister.”

Proudly showing her 100th birthday card from the Queen, Alice commented on the picture: “It’s a lovely picture of the Queen.