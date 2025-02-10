Woman from Sleights, near Whitby, celebrates remarkable 103rd birthday
Barbara Masters is celebrating her 103rd birthday this week with family, residents and staff at Esk Hall care home in Sleights.
"It’s just a number and there's plenty of people with the same number,” she modestly said.
Barbara was born in York in 1922 and later moved to Whitby in 1968 with her late husband Eric Masters who was a music teacher in Whitby.
She loves singing and was a keen musician as well as being very sporty in her younger years, playing hockey and tennis.
Barbara said she would love to get back on a tennis court again one day soon.”
Barbara’s advice is: “Don't feel sorry for yourself, just get up and get on with things.”
The year Barbara was born, 1922, was the same year Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered and the Lincoln memorial was completed in Washington DC.
