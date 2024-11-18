Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in moped accident near Kirkbymoorside

By Louise French
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:56 GMT
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the moped prior to the accident to get in touchPolice are appealing for anyone who saw the moped prior to the accident to get in touch
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the moped prior to the accident to get in touch
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision on the A170 between Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside.

It happened at about 10am on Sunday November 17, on the A170 at Nawton, at the junction of Guncroft Lane.

It involved a single vehicle, a white and green Peugeot moped, which left the carriageway, resulting in the rider sustaining life-threatening injuries. She remains in hospital at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct a forensic examination of the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and requesting any motorists that may have dashcam footage capturing the vehicle's movements prior to the collision to make contact as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC1142 Upton.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240210381.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice