Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in moped accident near Kirkbymoorside
It happened at about 10am on Sunday November 17, on the A170 at Nawton, at the junction of Guncroft Lane.
It involved a single vehicle, a white and green Peugeot moped, which left the carriageway, resulting in the rider sustaining life-threatening injuries. She remains in hospital at this time.
The road was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct a forensic examination of the scene.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and requesting any motorists that may have dashcam footage capturing the vehicle's movements prior to the collision to make contact as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC1142 Upton.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240210381.