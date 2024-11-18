Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in moped accident near Kirkbymoorside

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the moped prior to the accident to get in touch

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision on the A170 between Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside.

It happened at about 10am on Sunday November 17, on the A170 at Nawton, at the junction of Guncroft Lane.

It involved a single vehicle, a white and green Peugeot moped, which left the carriageway, resulting in the rider sustaining life-threatening injuries. She remains in hospital at this time.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct a forensic examination of the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and requesting any motorists that may have dashcam footage capturing the vehicle's movements prior to the collision to make contact as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC1142 Upton.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240210381.