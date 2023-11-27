Wombleton Village Hall, near Pickering, gets £2,000 towards refurbishment of Grade II listed building
After joining Provide Group, an employee-owned social enterprise, React Homecare employees were given the opportunity to nominate causes that they felt deserved funding as part of Provide Group’s ongoing community giving initiative.
Nominated by Joanne Dickman, Director of People Partnering at Provide Group, who lives locally, Wombleton Village Hall is planning to use the donation to update its amenities and make the Hall accessible to all members of the community.
Rufus Dickman, Chair of Wombleton Village Hall Committee, said: “This donation will make a huge difference to our Village Hall and local community.
"It will be used to refurbish the toilets in our Grade II listed building – including the disabled toilet and baby changing facilities.
“On behalf of the Village Hall Committee, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you React and Provide Community for your generous donation.”
Andrew Quigley, Director of Operations for Provide Care Solutions and React Homecare, presented the cheque to members of the Village Hall Committee.
He said: “As a social enterprise company, it is wonderful to be able to support community groups and local charities in the areas that React Homecare work in.
“Our teams make a difference to the lives of the community, providing care in the comfort of their own homes every day.
"Donations like the one to Wombleton Village Hall help reach other areas of our community.
"It was wonderful to meet the Village Hall Committee and see the Grade II listed building that we can support upgrades to.”